Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stott & Harrington on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Chevrolet, Ally Financial and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Alabama Car Lawyers on behalf of Allison McSwain and Nathan Gabbard, accuses the defendants of selling a 2014 Toyota Tundra with a rolled-back odometer. The case is 2:23-cv-00171, McSwain et al. v. Premier Chevrolet Inc. et al.