Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Tucker Ellis and Freeborn & Peters on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tenneco, a manufacturer of automotive components, and DriV Inc. to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on behalf of MCS Manufacturing, which accuses the defendants of damaging its business by reneging on a lucrative, multi-year manufacturing contract. The case is 3:22-cv-01603, MCS Manufacturing LLC v. Tenneco Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 09, 2022, 3:44 PM