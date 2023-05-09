New Suit

McDonald's was hit with a civil rights lawsuit in Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The court action was filed by Loevy & Loevy on behalf of Mitchell McPherson, a Black man and former McDonald's franchisee of 35 years. The complaint further alleges that the plaintiff was placed in stores located in low-income areas based on race and systemically forced out of the franchise due to low sales and newly implemented requirements for costly renovations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02913, McPherson v. McDonald's USA LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 09, 2023, 5:14 PM

