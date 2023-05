Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems and other defendants to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Lovell Nalley & Nalley on behalf of Hollis D. McPherson and Nila Jo McPherson. The case is 4:23-cv-00474, McPherson et al. v. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Hollis D McPherson

Nila Jo McPherson

Plaintiffs

Lovell, Nalley And Nalley

defendants

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC

Does

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann PC

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action