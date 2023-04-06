New Suit - Patent

Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of mCom IP LLC, which asserts a single patent related to a system for unifying e-banking touch points. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00258, Mcom IP, LLC v. Truist Financial Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 4:02 PM

