Who Got The Work

Winston & Strawn partners Michael A. Bittner and Krishnan Padmanabhan have entered appearances for City National Bank in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a single patent related to electronic banking, was filed Oct. 6 in New York Southern District Court by Ramey LLP and David J. Hoffman on behalf of mCom IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-08832, mCom IP, LLC v. City National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2023, 9:43 AM

Plaintiffs

mCom IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office David J. Hoffman

defendants

City National Bank

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims