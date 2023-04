Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baumann, Gant & Keeley on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against MWS Hotel LLC d/b/a/ Tampa Marriott Waterside to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Denice McNeill. The case is 8:23-cv-00793, Mcneill v. Wst Jmw LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 12, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Denice Mcneill

defendants

Marriott Hotel Services, LLC

Wst Jmw LLC

defendant counsels

Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A,

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims