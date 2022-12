New Suit

Dollar General and BTW Inc. were hit with an ADA lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Joe M. Quick on behalf of Michael R. McNeil. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02353, McNeil v. BTW Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 2:59 PM