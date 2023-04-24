Attorneys at Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin removed a personal injury lawsuit on Monday against Schindler Elevator to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rosen, Schafer & DiMeo on behalf of a former employee, who alleges that while working on a construction site, he sustained permanent injuries after an elevator had plummeted multiple stories. The case is 2:23-cv-01565, McNeil et al v. Schindler Elevator Company.
Construction & Engineering
April 24, 2023, 5:14 PM