Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Keith E. Eggleton, Caz Hashemi and senior counsel Diane M. Walters have entered appearances for Netflix and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 21 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and VanOverbeke, Michaud & Timmony on behalf of the trustees of the City of Westland Police and Fire Retirement System, accuses Netflix and other defendants of falsely stating that the streaming providers membership level was increasing when the company lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022. The suit also contends that certain defendants breached their fiduciary duties by selling $68.9 million of Netflix's common stock before the public was made aware of the company's financial status. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-04264, McNeil et al v. Barton et al.

Technology

September 12, 2023, 7:54 AM

