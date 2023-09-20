McNees Wallace Lands Former Pa. Deputy AG From Post & Schell...

News From Law.com

Political litigator and former Pennsylvania deputy attorney general Erik Anderson joined McNees Wallace & Nurick's Harrisburg office on Sept. 1, departing from Post & Schell after an almost four-year stint at the firm. According to the firm's press release, Anderson will be bolstering McNees' government services and professional licensing and ethics defense practices as a member, bringing along his non-institutionalized clients in the process of the move.

September 20, 2023, 5:12 PM

