McNees Hires Group of Real Estate Attorneys, Opens Second Ma...

Pennsylvania firm McNees Wallace & Nurick has brought on seven real estate and construction attorneys from Towson-based boutique Sagal Filbert Quasney & Betten, establishing an office in the Baltimore, Maryland suburbs. Sagal, which specialized in real estate law, will be closing up operations in the wake of the move, although its former attorneys will remain in the firm's office space after joining McNees. McNees asserted that the move was not an acquisition or merger.

Construction & Engineering

April 25, 2023, 2:10 PM

