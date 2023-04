News From Law.com

Central-PA firm McNees Wallace & Nurick has announced the launch of its environmental, social, and governance [ESG] practice, which the firm claims is the first of its kind in the area. The practice group, chaired by charitable and non-profit chair, public finance co-chair and member Frannie Reilly, looks to address an "expanding" market for ESG services and requests from current clients.

April 19, 2023

