Robin Banck Taylor and Blythe K. Lollar of Butler Snow have entered appearances for Premier Medical Management of Mississippi Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Sept. 25 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Watson & Norris on behalf of a physical therapist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown, is 4:23-cv-00180, McNeal v. Premier Medical Management of Mississippi, Inc.

November 09, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Tina McNeal

Plaintiffs

Louis H. Watson, Jr.

Watson & Norris, PLLC

defendants

Premier Medical Management of Mississippi, Inc.

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination