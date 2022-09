New Suit - Employment

First Solar, a major U.S. solar energy company, was sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Wasserman, Bryan, Landry & Honold on behalf of Johnathan McNeal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01744, McNeal v. First Solar Inc.

Renewable Energy

September 29, 2022, 2:56 PM