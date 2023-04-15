Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partner Christopher M. Jones has entered an appearance for UPS in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Feb. 28 in New York Southern District Court by the Abdul K. Hassan Law Group on behalf of a former UPS delivery driver who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-01751, McNaughton v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 15, 2023, 9:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Dwayne McNaughton

Plaintiffs

Abdul K. Hassan Law Group PLLC

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations