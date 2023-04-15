Dinsmore & Shohl partner Christopher M. Jones has entered an appearance for UPS in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Feb. 28 in New York Southern District Court by the Abdul K. Hassan Law Group on behalf of a former UPS delivery driver who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-01751, McNaughton v. United Parcel Service, Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
April 15, 2023, 9:58 AM