Traci T. McKee and Ava R. Giacobbo of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered an appearance for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Dec. 1 in Florida Middle District Court by Haas & Castillo on behalf of Michael McNamara. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:23-cv-01413, McNamara v. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 15, 2024, 10:10 AM

