Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCormick, Barstow, Sheppard, Wayte & Carruth on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Geico, an auto insurance company, to Nevada District Court. The complaint, which arises from underinsured motorist claims, was filed by D.R. Patti & Associates on behalf of Stacey McNamara. The case is 2:22-cv-01770, McNamara v. GEICO Casualty Company.