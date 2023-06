New Suit

Nationwide was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to a travel protection insurance policy, was filed by attorney J. Price McNamara on behalf of John Price McNamara and Susan McNamara. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00462, McNamara et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

John Price McNamara

Susan McNamara

Law Office Of J. Price Mcnamara

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute