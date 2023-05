Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Prospect Airport Services to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the J.S. Fritzson Law Firm on behalf of a concord supervisor who was employed by the defendant with Newark Liberty International Airport and is alleging sexual and racial harassment. The case is 1:23-cv-04148, McNair v. Prospect Airport Services, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 19, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jamecia McNair

defendants

Prospect Airport Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination