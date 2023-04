New Suit - Personal Injury

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Richard L. Dempsey Co. on behalf of Kasey McNair, who seek coverage for a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-01309, McNair v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 6:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Kasey McNair

Plaintiffs

Richard L. Dempsey Co., L.P.A.

defendants

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims