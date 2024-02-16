McDonald's has turned to attorney Robert Radman of Law Offices of Robert Radman to fight a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed Jan. 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of Iesha McNair, who contends that physical barriers exist at a McDonald's location that deterred her from entering. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:24-cv-00028, McNair v. 2000 Rockaway Parkway Associates et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
February 16, 2024, 7:39 AM