D. McKinley Measley and Alexandra M. Cumings of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Paul J. Lockwood of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent certain members of the board of directors of FIGS Inc., a health care apparel company, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 9 in Delaware District Court by Rigrodsky Law and the Grabar Law Office, contends that the defendants made materially false statements about FIGS’ data analytics capabilities to inflate the price of the company's stock and pocket over $1 billion in proceeds from insider sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00628, McMurtrie v. Hasson et al.

July 31, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Paige McMurtrie

Plaintiffs

Rigrodsky Law, PA

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

defendants

A.G. Lafley

Catherine Spear

Christopher Varelas

Daniella Turenshine

Heather Hasson

J. Martin Willhite

Jeffrey D. Lawrence

Jeffrey Wilke

Kenneth Lin

Michael Soenen

Sheila Antrum

Tulco, LLC

defendant counsels

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

