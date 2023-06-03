New Suit - Securities

Figs Inc., a medical apparel company, and current and former officers and executives were hit with a shareholder derivative action on Friday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, alleges that the defendants misled investors regarding the company's ability to respond to customer demand and manage inventory, leading to sharp stock declines. The suit further alleges that company insiders sold significant amounts of stock while in possession of nonpublic information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04353, McMurtrie v. Hasson et al.

Plaintiffs

Paige McMurtrie

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

A G Lafley

Catherine Spear

Christopher Varelas

Daniella Turenshine

Heather Hasson

J. Martin Willhite

Jeffrey D. Lawrence

Jeffrey Wilke

Kenneth Lin

Michael Soenen

Sheila Antrum

Tulco LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws