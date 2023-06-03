Figs Inc., a medical apparel company, and current and former officers and executives were hit with a shareholder derivative action on Friday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, alleges that the defendants misled investors regarding the company's ability to respond to customer demand and manage inventory, leading to sharp stock declines. The suit further alleges that company insiders sold significant amounts of stock while in possession of nonpublic information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04353, McMurtrie v. Hasson et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 03, 2023, 12:18 PM