New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall on behalf of Zdena McMullen, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01705, McMullen v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 23, 2023, 4:47 AM

