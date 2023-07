New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter, its parent company X Corp. and Elon Musk were hit with an ERISA class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit pursues damages for unpaid severance benefits on behalf of employees who were dismissed during widespread layoffs after Musk purchased Twitter. The complaint was filed by Sanford Heisler Sharp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03461, McMillian v. Musk et al.

July 12, 2023, 1:59 PM

Courtney McMillian

Sanford Heisler Sharp

X Holdings Corp.

Elon R. Musk

X Corp., Successor in Interest to Twitter, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations