Who Got The Work

Sean P. Sullivan and Francine M. Giugno of Kelley Kronenberg have entered appearances for Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed Feb. 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Kandell, Kandell & Petrie on behalf of Lorenzo McMillian. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:23-cv-00657, McMillian v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 08, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Lorenzo McMillian

Plaintiffs

Kandell, Kandell & Petrie

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Kelley Kronenberg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute