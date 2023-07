Who Got The Work

Carla Varriale-Barker of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney has entered an appearance for Home Depot in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed May 19 in New York Northern District Court by Ricigliano & Filopei on behalf of Vincent Lamont McMillen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:23-cv-00610, McMillen v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Lamont McMillen

Plaintiffs

Ricigliano & Filopei, P.C.

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

Mcvey & Parsky, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims