Who Got The Work

Kevin J. Dalton of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Sanderson Farms in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Sept. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Ralph Bryant Law Firm on behalf of John W. McMillan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, is 7:22-cv-00162, McMillan v. Sanderson Farms, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 17, 2022, 6:25 AM