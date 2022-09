New Suit - Employment

Sanderson Farms was sued Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by Ralph T. Bryant Jr. on behalf of John W. McMillan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00162, McMillan v. Sanderson Farms, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 02, 2022, 3:54 PM