Who Got The Work

Marielle A. Moore of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for online education service provider Proximity Learning Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se on Aug. 4 in Colorado District Court by a remote employee who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for speaking about her religious background in relation to being a cancer survivor. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty, is 1:23-cv-01984, McMillan v. Proximity Learning Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2023, 8:34 AM

