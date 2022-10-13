New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nestle USA was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in New York Northern District Court over the marketing of its Ovaltine brand flavored drink mixes. The complaint, brought by Sheehan & Associates and the Law Office of James Chung, contends that the product claims it provides 'a good source of 12 vitamins and minerals and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners,' when it requires a consumer to mix the product with one cup of low fat vitamin A and/or D milk to obtain the intended nutritional value and is made with artificial and bioengineered ingredients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01053, McMenamy v. Nestl USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 13, 2022, 6:30 AM