New Suit - Trademark

Stoel Rives filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Oregon District Court on behalf of McMenamins Inc., an operator of hotels, breweries and pubs. The suit takes aim at online travel agency TravelPass Group for operating websites which allegedly list all of the plaintiff's hotels and display the 'McMenamins' mark without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00121, McMenamins, Inc. v. TravelPass Group, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 25, 2023, 5:54 PM