Who Got The Work

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote shareholders J. David Ziegler and Robert J. Marino have stepped in as defense counsel to Allstate in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Feb. 24 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by SMT Legal on behalf of Robert J. McMeekin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, is 2:23-cv-00310, McMeekin v. Allstate Insurance Company.