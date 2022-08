Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Nobel Biocare to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective dental implant, was filed by Loewenstein & Smith on behalf of LuAnne McManus. The case is 3:22-cv-03153, McManus v. Nobel Biocare USA LLC et al.

Health Care

August 12, 2022, 6:51 PM