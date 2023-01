Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brothers Alvarado Piazza & Cozort on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot and J.B. Hunt Transport Services to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the LIDJI Firm on behalf of Paul Wayne McMahan. The case is 3:23-cv-00093, McMahan v. Home Depot USA, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 12, 2023, 5:47 PM