Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Henderson County Sheriff Lowell S. Griffin and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was brought by Hyler & Agan on behalf of former cemetery monument seller Darryl K. McMahan, who accuses the defendants of charging him without probable cause based on a local news story claiming he had defrauded two dozen customers. The suit, part of a string of similar cases, partially arises from a call to the Sheriff's office made by a concerned third party who had purchased a monument. The case is 1:22-cv-00184, McMahan v. Griffin et al.

North Carolina

August 26, 2022, 6:09 PM