Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Henderson County Sheriff Lowell S. Griffin and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was brought by Hyler & Agan on behalf of former cemetery monument seller Darryl K. McMahan, who accuses the defendants of charging him without probable cause based on a local news story claiming he had defrauded two dozen customers. The suit, one of a string of similar cases filed today, partially arises from an underlying dispute between the plaintiff and a third party who had purchased a bronze ribbon date tab. The case is 1:22-cv-00179, McMahan v. Griffin et al.

North Carolina

August 26, 2022, 3:37 PM