Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wiggin and Dana on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she suffered from an amassed lump of insulin under her skin after using a defective Medtronic MiniMed 670G insulin pump. The case is 3:23-cv-00648, McLeod v. Medtronic, Inc.

Health Care

May 19, 2023, 4:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Christie B. McLeod

defendants

Medtronic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wiggin and Dana

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims