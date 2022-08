New Suit - Employment

The FairLaw Firm filed a lawsuit against Chef Creole Inc. and Wilkinson Sejour Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed on behalf of Courtney McLeod, accuses the defendants of failing to pay overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22657, Mcleod v. Chef Creole Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 22, 2022, 4:35 PM