Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pietragallo, Bosick & Gordon on Wednesday removed a wrongful death and product liability lawsuit against Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Schiffman Firm on behalf of the Estate of David James McLeod, who sustained injuries and died after being thrown out of a rolling alleged defective vehicle. The case is 2:23-cv-01344, Mcleod et al v. Polaris Industries, Inc. et al.

Automotive

July 28, 2023, 4:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles David Mcleod, Jr.

Sarah Marie Mcleod

Plaintiffs

Schiffman Firm, LLC

defendants

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Justin Hollingsworth

M R Moody Sales & Service Inc.

defendant counsels

Pietragallo, Bosick & Gordon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims