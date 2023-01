Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wanek Kirsch Davies on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Wendy's Properties LLC, Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Morrow, Morrow, Ryan, Bassett & Haik on behalf of Christopher McLemore. The case is 6:23-cv-00067, McLemore v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

January 18, 2023, 4:23 AM