Kean Miller partner Claire Elizabeth Juneau has entered an appearance for Lumen Technologies and other defendants in a pending shareholder class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Louisiana Western District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the O'Bell Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the company’s business, operations and compliance policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, is 3:23-cv-01290, Mclemore v. Lumen Technologies Inc et al.
Telecommunications
October 30, 2023, 12:13 PM