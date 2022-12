New Suit - Product Liability

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court case, over an allegedly faulty hernia mesh device, was brought by Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton on behalf of Jimmy M. McLemore. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01598, McLemore v. Covidien Inc et al.

Health Care

December 22, 2022, 4:01 PM