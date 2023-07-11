Attorneys at Thompson Coburn on Monday removed a lawsuit against QuikTrip Corporation to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Office of Anthony Meyer on behalf of a store manager who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations to deal with his epilepsy diagnosis and contends that the defendant falsely accused him of sharing his prescription medication with a colleague. The case is 2:23-cv-04137, McLaughlin v. QuikTrip Corporation.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 11, 2023, 5:57 AM