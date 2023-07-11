Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Coburn on Monday removed a lawsuit against QuikTrip Corporation to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Office of Anthony Meyer on behalf of a store manager who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations to deal with his epilepsy diagnosis and contends that the defendant falsely accused him of sharing his prescription medication with a colleague. The case is 2:23-cv-04137, McLaughlin v. QuikTrip Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Karl McLaughlin

defendants

QuikTrip Corporation

defendant counsels

Thompson Coburn

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination