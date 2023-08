Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Lenovo Global Technology and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by the Conforto Law Group on behalf of a former Lenovo account executive alleging age discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-11794, McLaughlin v. Lenovo Global Technology (United States) Inc. et al.

Massachusetts

August 07, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel McLaughlin

defendants

Kevin Hooper

Kirk Skaugen

Lenovo Global Technology (United States) Inc.

Wilfredo Sotolongo

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches