New Suit

The Cochran Law Firm and the Law Office of Ken Lanier filed a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Charlton O. McLaughlin. The complaint names Chateau Elan Resorts, Chateau Elan and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00006, McLaughlin v. Chateau Elan, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 10, 2023, 5:30 AM