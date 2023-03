New Suit - Contract

Voya Financial was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case, which seeks the discharge of liquidated settlement proceeds, was filed by attorney Alan S. Fanger on behalf of the Estate of Kathleen Joyce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10507, McLaughlin et al v. Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2023, 3:31 PM