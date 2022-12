Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Walkup Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger on behalf of Aaron McLaughlin and Tara Clark, alleges that the autopilot feature in McLaughlin's Tesla Model 3 malfunctioned, causing a car wreck. The case is 3:22-cv-07849, McLaughlin et al. v. Tesla Inc.