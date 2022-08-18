New Suit - Employment

Jackson Lewis filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of food and beverage distributor McLane Global Trading. The complaint targets former McLane sales manager Dustin Aglietti for allegedly misappropriating confidential sales data and soliciting McLane customers in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01043, McLane Group International, LP v. Aglietti.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 18, 2022, 12:57 PM